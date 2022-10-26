Comerica Bank Has $3.96 Million Stock Holdings in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 256,111 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 331,923 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Dana were worth $3,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dana by 45.3% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,865,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,687 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Dana by 9.6% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,612,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,468,000 after buying an additional 316,466 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Dana by 2.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,621,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,063,000 after buying an additional 60,025 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Dana by 90.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,769,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,900,000 after buying an additional 842,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Dana by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after buying an additional 6,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Dana alerts:

Dana Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE DAN opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.97. Dana Incorporated has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dana ( NYSE:DAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.13). Dana had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dana Incorporated will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dana in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Dana from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

About Dana

(Get Rating)

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.