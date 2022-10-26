Comerica Bank Increases Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,566 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.07% of MDU Resources Group worth $3,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 8.6% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 19.5% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 11.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 871,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,528,000 after buying an additional 88,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 118,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,193,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

MDU Resources Group Price Performance

MDU opened at $27.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.98. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $32.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.75.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.14). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on MDU Resources Group to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.