Comerica Bank Increases Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $3,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 16.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 3.4% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Northern Trust by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 32.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 66.7% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.38.

Northern Trust Stock Up 2.6 %

NTRS opened at $82.02 on Wednesday. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $76.15 and a 12 month high of $135.15. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.04). Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.87%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

