Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,715 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 9,125 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.05% of Range Resources worth $3,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RRC. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 220.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,294 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 24,963 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 249,238 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after acquiring an additional 14,171 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $9,957,000. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,091 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $28.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Range Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $16.71 and a 1 year high of $37.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.13.

Range Resources Increases Dividend

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.04). Range Resources had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 56.92%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 267.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 6.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $173,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,754.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $173,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,754.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $50,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,936.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.