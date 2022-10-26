Comerica Bank Purchases 1,401 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Comerica Bank raised its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.09% of ChampionX worth $3,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in ChampionX by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in ChampionX by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,494,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,973 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ChampionX by 10,763.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in ChampionX by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 107,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ChampionX by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

CHX stock opened at $24.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.52. ChampionX Co. has a 1-year low of $16.64 and a 1-year high of $28.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.57.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $932.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.30 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 4.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is presently 37.98%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHX. Barclays lowered ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on ChampionX from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Benchmark began coverage on ChampionX in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChampionX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

