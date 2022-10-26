Comerica Bank Raises Holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 240,945 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $3,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 91.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 698,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,435,000 after purchasing an additional 332,853 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 5.9% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 301,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 16,805 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp during the first quarter worth $201,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 65.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 211,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 83,599 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old National Bancorp

In other Old National Bancorp news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.74 per share, for a total transaction of $251,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,400 shares in the company, valued at $308,016. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Old National Bancorp Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ONB opened at $18.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $20.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.25.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $430.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on ONB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Stephens increased their price objective on Old National Bancorp to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Old National Bancorp to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

