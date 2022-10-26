Comerica Bank Raises Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 170,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,190 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Livent were worth $3,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LTHM. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Livent by 2,902.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Livent in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Livent in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Livent by 40.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Livent in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Livent stock opened at $31.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.91 and a beta of 1.80. Livent Co. has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $36.38.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. Livent had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $218.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Livent in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Livent in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Vertical Research downgraded Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Livent from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut Livent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.36.

In related news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $118,282.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,418.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $118,282.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,418.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,980,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,499,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

