Comerica Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $3,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.5% during the first quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 47.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.3% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.1% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE:OTIS opened at $68.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.95. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $62.49 and a 1 year high of $88.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.35.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OTIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,798.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Otis Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

