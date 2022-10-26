Comerica Bank Reduces Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,127 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $4,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 31.0% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 30,219 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 12.3% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 46,308 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 147.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 82.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the second quarter valued at $342,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $646,704.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 612,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,436,405.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 19,995 shares of company stock valued at $1,877,930 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Stock Up 1.9 %

APTV stock opened at $90.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.00, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $180.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.63.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on APTV shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $149.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.32.

Aptiv Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

