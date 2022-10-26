Comerica Bank Reduces Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $3,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ES. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 605.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 88.1% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $456,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,558,772.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ES shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $94.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.36.

NYSE:ES opened at $74.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.73. The firm has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.51. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $70.54 and a one year high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.58%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

