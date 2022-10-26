Comerica Bank Sells 10,361 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,190 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 10,361 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $3,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 11.8% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 58,180 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,572 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2,755.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,381 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,646 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.7% in the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 234,569 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after buying an additional 69,025 shares in the last quarter. 61.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,797.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

CLF opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.24.

Several research analysts have commented on CLF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.30 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.30 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.21.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

