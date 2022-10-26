Comerica Bank Sells 1,857 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $3,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.8% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 24.6% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter valued at about $275,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter valued at about $4,132,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,400 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $132,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,509.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.69.

KNX opened at $48.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.20. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $62.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.14 and a 200 day moving average of $49.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 5th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.