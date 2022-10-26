Comerica Bank Sells 3,678 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,678 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.12% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $4,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter worth about $740,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 255.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,314 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter worth about $307,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.5% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 36,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 13.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,304,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,430,000 after purchasing an additional 154,240 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Sabra Health Care REIT Trading Up 0.6 %

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.21 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $16.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 631.61%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

(Get Rating)

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.