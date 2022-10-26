Comerica Bank Sells 4,019 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,019 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth $50,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $191,967.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,455 shares of company stock valued at $4,585,408 over the last ninety days. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PFG opened at $80.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $80.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.27.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 24.69%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut Principal Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Principal Financial Group to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.82.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

