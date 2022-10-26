Comerica Bank Sells 492 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $3,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 8.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 1,973.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 0.3% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 2.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $136.08 on Wednesday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.55 and a 52-week high of $192.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.95 and a 200-day moving average of $136.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $720.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.85 million. Equities research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.01%.

Insider Activity at Tetra Tech

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total transaction of $173,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,041.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total transaction of $173,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,041.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total transaction of $2,412,816.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,124,635.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on TTEK. StockNews.com raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Further Reading

