Comerica Bank Trims Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $3,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at National Retail Properties

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $505,591.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,790,639.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

National Retail Properties Trading Up 2.5 %

Several research firms have commented on NNN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.30.

Shares of National Retail Properties stock opened at $41.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.94. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $48.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.85.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 42.21% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. National Retail Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Retail Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.41%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

