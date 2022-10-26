Comerica Bank Trims Stock Position in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,897 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.11% of Triton International worth $3,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Triton International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Triton International by 526.9% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Triton International in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triton International in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Triton International by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Triton International stock opened at $58.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.47. Triton International Limited has a 12 month low of $48.64 and a 12 month high of $72.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.35.

Triton International ( NYSE:TRTN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $421.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.95 million. Triton International had a net margin of 43.30% and a return on equity of 31.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Triton International Limited will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.54%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Triton International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

