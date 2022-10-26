Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Computer Programs and Systems stock opened at $30.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.86 million, a PE ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Computer Programs and Systems has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $37.62.

Computer Programs and Systems ( NASDAQ:CPSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $82.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.18 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Computer Programs and Systems will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David A. Dye sold 750 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $25,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,015 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,194,906.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,300 shares of company stock worth $99,684. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

