Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Upgraded to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of CPSI opened at $30.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.86 million, a PE ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Computer Programs and Systems has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $37.62.

Computer Programs and Systems ( NASDAQ:CPSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $82.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.18 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 14.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, CEO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Computer Programs and Systems news, CEO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Dye sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $25,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,906.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $99,684. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,417,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the first quarter worth $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the second quarter worth $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 225.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the second quarter worth $35,000. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

