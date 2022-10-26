Contrasting Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV) and Canoo (NYSE:GOEV)

Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV – Get Rating) and Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Envirotech Vehicles and Canoo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envirotech Vehicles -190.94% -11.97% -11.78% Canoo N/A -173.05% -109.89%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Envirotech Vehicles and Canoo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envirotech Vehicles 0 0 0 0 N/A Canoo 0 1 3 0 2.75

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Canoo has a consensus price target of $8.13, suggesting a potential upside of 476.24%. Given Canoo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Canoo is more favorable than Envirotech Vehicles.

0.2% of Envirotech Vehicles shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.1% of Canoo shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Envirotech Vehicles shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.9% of Canoo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Envirotech Vehicles and Canoo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envirotech Vehicles $2.04 million 25.36 -$7.65 million ($0.47) -7.34 Canoo $2.55 million 150.75 -$346.77 million ($2.17) -0.65

Envirotech Vehicles has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Canoo. Envirotech Vehicles is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canoo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Envirotech Vehicles has a beta of 2.81, indicating that its share price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canoo has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Canoo beats Envirotech Vehicles on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Envirotech Vehicles

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. provides zero-emission electric vehicles in the United States. The company also offers vehicle maintenance and inspection services. It serves commercial and last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies, and colleges and universities. The company was formerly known as ADOMANI, Inc. and changed its name to Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. in May 2021. Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. is based in Osceola, Arkansas.

About Canoo

Canoo Inc., a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles. The company serves to small businesses, independent contractors, tradespeople, utilities, and service technicians. Canoo Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

