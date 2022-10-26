Contrasting Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) & Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA)

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) and Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stellantis and Proterra’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stellantis $176.79 billion 0.24 $16.80 billion N/A N/A Proterra $242.86 million 5.09 -$250.01 million ($1.66) -3.31

Stellantis has higher revenue and earnings than Proterra.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

31.8% of Stellantis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of Proterra shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Proterra shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Stellantis and Proterra, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stellantis 0 5 8 0 2.62 Proterra 1 2 3 0 2.33

Stellantis presently has a consensus target price of $21.14, indicating a potential upside of 57.31%. Proterra has a consensus target price of $7.21, indicating a potential upside of 31.41%. Given Stellantis’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Stellantis is more favorable than Proterra.

Volatility & Risk

Stellantis has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Proterra has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Stellantis and Proterra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellantis N/A N/A N/A Proterra -38.22% -16.46% -11.84%

Summary

Stellantis beats Proterra on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services. The company offers its products under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, DS, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Maserati, Ram, Opel, Lancia, Vauxhall, Peugeot, Teksid, and Comau brand names. It sells its products directly, as well as through distributors and dealers. Stellantis N.V. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

About Proterra

Proterra Inc. provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications. It also provides turnkey fleet-scale, high-power charging solutions and software services, ranging from fleet and energy management software-as-a-service to fleet planning, hardware, infrastructure, installation, utility engagement, and charging optimization. The Proterra Transit business unit designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric transit buses as an OEM for North American public transit agencies, airports, universities, and other commercial transit fleets. Proterra Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.

