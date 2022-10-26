Covenant Trading 14.6% Higher This Week (COVN)

Covenant (COVN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. One Covenant token can now be purchased for approximately $2.59 or 0.00012528 BTC on exchanges. Covenant has a total market cap of $161.43 million and $210,835.00 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Covenant has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Covenant alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,262.22 or 0.30316756 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00011841 BTC.

Covenant Token Profile

Covenant’s launch date was November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,337,144 tokens. The official message board for Covenant is medium.com/@covenantchild. Covenant’s official website is covenantchild.io. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Covenant Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covenant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covenant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Covenant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covenant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.