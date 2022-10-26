Cowen (COWN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $268.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.68 million. Cowen had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 14.98%. On average, analysts expect Cowen to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of COWN opened at $38.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Cowen has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $39.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen’s payout ratio is 10.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COWN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cowen by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,693,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,890,000 after acquiring an additional 27,976 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cowen by 21.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 973,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,061,000 after purchasing an additional 172,720 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cowen by 0.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cowen by 177.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 224,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after acquiring an additional 143,728 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cowen by 16.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after acquiring an additional 30,754 shares during the period. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cowen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cowen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

