Crane (NYSE:CR) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.90-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.93. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of CR opened at $97.95 on Wednesday. Crane has a 12-month low of $82.14 and a 12-month high of $114.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.51.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. Crane had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $815.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 27.25%.

A number of research firms have commented on CR. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Crane from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Crane in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Crane from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crane currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.75.

In related news, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 21,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total transaction of $2,276,594.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,291.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Crane news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total value of $1,017,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,420 shares in the company, valued at $7,879,807.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 21,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total value of $2,276,594.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,291.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crane by 2,775.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 213,113 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Crane by 281.4% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 190,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,649,000 after purchasing an additional 140,703 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Crane by 10.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 656,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $71,060,000 after purchasing an additional 63,832 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crane by 48.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 161,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,438,000 after purchasing an additional 52,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Crane by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,382,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $149,668,000 after purchasing an additional 51,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

