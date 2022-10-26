CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Acquired by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,966 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 5.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,270,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,865,000 after acquiring an additional 268,277 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 0.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,019,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 5.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 881,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,313,000 after acquiring an additional 47,797 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the second quarter valued at $26,200,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 3.2% during the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 722,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,152,000 after acquiring an additional 22,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CRH from €59.00 ($60.20) to €50.00 ($51.02) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CRH in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

NYSE CRH opened at $35.52 on Wednesday. CRH plc has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $54.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.05.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

