Criteo (CRTO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Criteo has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.24 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Criteo to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Criteo Stock Performance

Criteo stock opened at $26.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.82. Criteo has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $43.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Criteo

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRTO. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (down from $47.00) on shares of Criteo in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Criteo from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Criteo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Criteo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Criteo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Criteo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.29.

In other news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 53,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $1,399,770.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,307,114.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Criteo news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 53,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $1,399,770.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,307,114.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan Damon sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $428,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,346,125.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,936,131 in the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Criteo by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Criteo in the 2nd quarter valued at $388,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 169.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 10,177 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at $644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Featured Articles

