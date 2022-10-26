Critical Survey: Jefferson Security Bank (OTCMKTS:JFWV) and Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Jefferson Security Bank (OTCMKTS:JFWV – Get Rating) and Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jefferson Security Bank and Grupo Financiero Galicia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jefferson Security Bank N/A N/A $3.60 million $12.38 5.82 Grupo Financiero Galicia $5.11 billion 0.23 $326.49 million N/A N/A

Grupo Financiero Galicia has higher revenue and earnings than Jefferson Security Bank.

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

Jefferson Security Bank pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Grupo Financiero Galicia pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Jefferson Security Bank pays out 17.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Jefferson Security Bank and Grupo Financiero Galicia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jefferson Security Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Grupo Financiero Galicia 1 0 1 0 2.00

Grupo Financiero Galicia has a consensus price target of $14.65, suggesting a potential upside of 85.91%. Given Grupo Financiero Galicia’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Grupo Financiero Galicia is more favorable than Jefferson Security Bank.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.3% of Grupo Financiero Galicia shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Jefferson Security Bank and Grupo Financiero Galicia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jefferson Security Bank N/A N/A N/A Grupo Financiero Galicia N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Jefferson Security Bank has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo Financiero Galicia has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Grupo Financiero Galicia beats Jefferson Security Bank on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jefferson Security Bank

Jefferson Security Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural and commercial businesses, local government entities, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, overdraft protection, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes personal and vehicle, mortgage, construction, commercial, and home equity loans. The company also offers ATM, online and mobile banking, bill pay, paperless statements, cash management, remote deposit capture, merchant, and credit and debit card services. It serves customers through its main office, four full-service retail banking offices, and one drive-thru banking office located in Jefferson and Berkeley counties, West Virginia; and Washington County, Maryland. Jefferson Security Bank was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Shepherdstown, West Virginia.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A., a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings, current, and checking accounts; personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services. It also offers financing products and services; consumer finance services; electronic check; global custody services; Fima funds; financial and stock market services to individuals, companies, and financial institutions; foreign trade services; and capital market and investment banking products that include debt securities, short-term securities, bills, and financial trusts. In addition, the company provides robbery, personal accident, life collective, home, life, integral pyme, pet, surety, various risks, and technical insurance products. Further, it offers private banking services to high net worth individuals; and operates digital investment platform. As of December 31, 2021, it had 312 full service banking branches; and 1,991 ATMs and self-service terminals. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. was founded in 1905 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

