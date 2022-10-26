Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on November 15th

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1491 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CRT stock opened at $22.90 on Wednesday. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $25.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.41.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust ( NYSE:CRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a net margin of 91.97% and a return on equity of 283.56%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $780,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

