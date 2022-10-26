Crown (NYSE:CCK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.31), RTT News reports. Crown had a positive return on equity of 40.47% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Crown updated its Q4 guidance to $1.00-1.10 EPS.

Crown Stock Performance

NYSE:CCK opened at $70.69 on Wednesday. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $66.00 and a fifty-two week high of $130.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.87.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.35%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Crown

In other news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $46,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Crown by 92.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Crown by 5.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 438,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,385,000 after buying an additional 24,353 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Crown by 78.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,429,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,787,000 after buying an additional 629,607 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Crown by 27.2% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Crown by 34.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 6,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CCK shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Crown from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Crown from $165.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Crown from $124.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Crown from $147.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.75.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

