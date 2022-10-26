CURO Group (CURO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $304.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.07 million. CURO Group had a negative return on equity of 15.53% and a negative net margin of 9.30%. On average, analysts expect CURO Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CURO opened at $4.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.13. CURO Group has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $20.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.65%. CURO Group’s payout ratio is -18.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in CURO Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in CURO Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 195,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in CURO Group by 13.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in CURO Group by 181.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CURO shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CURO Group to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of CURO Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CURO Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

