CX Institutional Buys Shares of 445 Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

CX Institutional bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,234,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,699,137,000 after purchasing an additional 210,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,140,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,605,808,000 after purchasing an additional 456,834 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,394,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,587,186,000 after purchasing an additional 92,925 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 316.4% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,821,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663,826 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,715,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,778,000 after purchasing an additional 27,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $85,838.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,949.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $85,838.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,949.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 2,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.78, for a total value of $424,099.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,053,065.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,648 shares of company stock valued at $933,186. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 2.6 %

VRSK opened at $173.82 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.05 and a 12 month high of $231.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $746.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.29 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 34.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.55.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Further Reading

