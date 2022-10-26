CX Institutional Invests $75,000 in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 4,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 48,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,593,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,416 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Drystone LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Drystone LLC now owns 20,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. 79.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $241.65 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99. The firm has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 42.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $235.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,974.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. TheStreet upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.18.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

