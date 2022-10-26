CX Institutional Invests $81,000 in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

CX Institutional purchased a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in ServiceNow by 310.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 78 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total transaction of $1,238,152.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.86, for a total transaction of $3,074,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,373,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total value of $1,238,152.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,922 shares of company stock worth $14,410,327. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOW opened at $376.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $413.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $449.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 413.91, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $553.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $580.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.09.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

