CX Institutional Makes New Investment in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 632 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 21.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 5.1% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 45.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 756,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,486,000 after acquiring an additional 49,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 222.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 10,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $204.00 to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.38.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $151.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.76. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.32 and a 52-week high of $194.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a PE ratio of 53.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 23.61%. The company had revenue of $902.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.39, for a total value of $42,097.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 94,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,860,485.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.39, for a total transaction of $42,097.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,860,485.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 54,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.88, for a total value of $9,883,146.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,356,831.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 379,728 shares of company stock worth $65,756,636 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

