Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Stake Increased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DAR. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 20.9% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,017,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,764,000 after purchasing an additional 521,105 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 127.7% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 768,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,761,000 after acquiring an additional 430,944 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth $25,840,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 197.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 316,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,906,000 after acquiring an additional 210,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,555,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,168,000 after acquiring an additional 208,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.60.

NYSE DAR opened at $75.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.79. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.71 and a twelve month high of $87.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.23.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

