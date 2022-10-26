dForce USD (USX) Trading 1.9% Lower Over Last Week

dForce USD (USX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00004765 BTC on exchanges. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $200.59 million and approximately $788.00 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, dForce USD has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00032628 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.43 or 0.00278043 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00020381 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000725 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004063 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001271 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00018639 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000361 BTC.

About dForce USD

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,817,842 tokens. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00030811 USD and is down -4.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $999.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

