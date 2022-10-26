Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,718 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter worth $58,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter worth $73,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter worth $206,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on APPS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Digital Turbine in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Digital Turbine to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Digital Turbine from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Digital Turbine in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.17.

Digital Turbine Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APPS opened at $15.11 on Wednesday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $93.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average of $21.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.43.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The company had revenue of $188.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

