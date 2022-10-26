Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Shares Up 3.6%

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $65.36 and last traded at $65.31. 8,355 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,684,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.04.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.06.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 1,377.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 551.0% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 18.2% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

