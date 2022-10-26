Distillate Capital Partners LLC Buys 18,681 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,459 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,681 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 2.1% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $14,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 66,478 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $19,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 55,987 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $16,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Cowen started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Home Depot to $327.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.68.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $290.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $297.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

