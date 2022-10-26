DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $6,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in DocuSign by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $50.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.47. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.13 and a 52 week high of $288.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $622.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

