Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Position Trimmed by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management decreased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in D. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.90.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $66.92 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.49. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $61.70 and a one year high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

