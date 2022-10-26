Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.70-4.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.65-1.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Dorman Products from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Dorman Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Dorman Products from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Dorman Products from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

DORM opened at $74.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.63. Dorman Products has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $122.96.

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.47 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 17.00%. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dorman Products will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 8.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Dorman Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dorman Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dorman Products by 52.7% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Dorman Products by 134.7% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,990 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

