Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The auto parts company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Dorman Products updated its FY22 guidance to $4.70-4.90 EPS.
Dorman Products Stock Down 8.6 %
NASDAQ DORM opened at $74.07 on Wednesday. Dorman Products has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $122.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.57.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently weighed in on DORM. Stephens reduced their price target on Dorman Products from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Dorman Products from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Dorman Products from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorman Products
Dorman Products Company Profile
Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dorman Products (DORM)
- Is This The Bottom For Canopy Growth Corporation?
- Why Comerica is a Financial Stock to Bank On
- Unity Software is the Other Video Game Engine To Watch
- Solar-Industry Small Cap Array Set For Big EPS Growth In 2023
- AspenTech Forms Potentially Bullish Pattern Ahead of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.