Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The auto parts company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Dorman Products updated its FY22 guidance to $4.70-4.90 EPS.

Dorman Products Stock Down 8.6 %

NASDAQ DORM opened at $74.07 on Wednesday. Dorman Products has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $122.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DORM. Stephens reduced their price target on Dorman Products from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Dorman Products from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Dorman Products from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorman Products

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,713 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,854 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

