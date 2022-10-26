DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Trading Up 3.2%

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) shares were up 3.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.50 and last traded at $29.25. Approximately 7,927 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 853,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.35.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DV. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of DoubleVerify from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.54.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.32 and a beta of 0.51.

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $109.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.85 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 6.45%. Equities research analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Davis Noell sold 3,479,696 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $89,602,172.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 501,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,922,998. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other DoubleVerify news, Director Robert Davis Noell sold 3,479,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $89,602,172.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 501,864 shares in the company, valued at $12,922,998. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $49,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,556,718.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,922,374 shares of company stock worth $178,437,468 in the last 90 days. 3.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DoubleVerify during the third quarter worth about $617,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in DoubleVerify by 34.6% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 706,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,314,000 after acquiring an additional 181,534 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DoubleVerify in the third quarter worth about $647,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 125.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 75,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 42,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 28.5% in the third quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 39,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 8,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

