Dril-Quip (DRQ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Dril-Quip has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 26.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $93.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Dril-Quip to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Dril-Quip stock opened at $24.71 on Wednesday. Dril-Quip has a twelve month low of $18.17 and a twelve month high of $41.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.92.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

In other Dril-Quip news, VP James C. Webster sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $41,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,741. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dril-Quip news, VP James C. Webster sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $41,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,741. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Bird sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $51,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,004,263.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dril-Quip during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 7.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 17.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 13,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 27,208 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

