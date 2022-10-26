Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Holdings Decreased by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 11.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 934,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,221,000 after purchasing an additional 96,703 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in Duke Energy by 5.2% during the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 78,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 257,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,655,000 after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 3.5% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,657 shares in the company, valued at $12,487,494.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $173,820.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $109.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $45,596.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares in the company, valued at $12,487,494.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,819 shares of company stock worth $851,018 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.09.

NYSE DUK opened at $90.24 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.21.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

