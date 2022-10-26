Earthstone Energy (ESTE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Earthstone Energy to post earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $472.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 426.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Earthstone Energy to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Earthstone Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of ESTE opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.25 and its 200 day moving average is $14.70. Earthstone Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Earthstone Energy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Earthstone Energy news, major shareholder Pincus (E&P) Xii L.P. Warburg sold 6,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $98,415,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,883,377 shares in the company, valued at $187,839,636.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Pincus (E&P) Xii L.P. Warburg sold 6,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $98,415,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,883,377 shares in the company, valued at $187,839,636.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Post Oak Energy Holdings, Llc purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,705,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,167,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,601,211.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 799.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 21,288 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 49.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 216,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 71,857 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the second quarter worth about $215,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 428.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,947,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390,004 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 20.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,864,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,456,000 after acquiring an additional 318,791 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ESTE. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Earthstone Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

About Earthstone Energy

(Get Rating)

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.