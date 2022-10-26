Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on November 25th

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th.

Ellington Financial has a payout ratio of 98.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.9%.

Ellington Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EFC opened at $12.70 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.83. Ellington Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $18.66. The company has a current ratio of 25.88, a quick ratio of 25.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). Ellington Financial had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.59 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on EFC. StockNews.com began coverage on Ellington Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Ellington Financial from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ellington Financial to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ellington Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellington Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 126.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Ellington Financial in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ellington Financial in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Ellington Financial in the first quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ellington Financial by 15.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Further Reading

