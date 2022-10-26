Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on November 25th

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a payout ratio of 89.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to earn $1.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.3%.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Price Performance

Shares of EARN opened at $6.71 on Wednesday. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $12.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EARN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to $7.25 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.56.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 14.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares during the last quarter. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

Further Reading

