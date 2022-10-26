Elme Communities (ELME) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 27th. Analysts expect Elme Communities to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Elme Communities Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of ELME stock opened at $18.58 on Wednesday. Elme Communities has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $26.79. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Elme Communities Company Profile

Elme Communities owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

